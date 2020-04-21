‘It was heart-wrenching for us:’ San Marcos neighbors pitch in to honor fallen officer

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Pictures, hand-written notes and personal paintings: on Monday, San Marcos neighbors paid their respects to fallen officer Justin Putnam.

Officer Putnam’s police car has been stationed at City Hall since Sunday, but there are already efforts to make sure that the community support goes beyond that memorial.

“It was heart-wrenching for us,” says Michael Hernandez, Hays Co. Bar-B-Que co-owner.

He and his wife, Asenette, stopped by the San Marcos Police Department to donate food.

“We’re going on our fourth week now of no business but somehow, some way we’re able to pull together and be strong for those that have always been strong for us,” Michael says.

Hotel owner Cathy Dillon realized with incoming meals, the department would need somewhere to put it all.

“And I went, ‘Well, we can solve that one!’ and two hours later, Kristen Mortensen from Guaranteed Appliances here in town had already agreed to donate a refrigerator and deliver it,” says Dillon, owner of the Crystal River Inn Bed & Breakfast in San Marcos.

(Courtesy: Cathy Dillon)

(Courtesy: Cathy Dillon)

(KXAN/Tahera Rahman)

(KXAN/Tahera Rahman)

(KXAN/Tahera Rahman) Local business owners are donating food and other items to the police department.

She and restaurant owner Monte Sheffield want to partner with other local businesses to keep the force fed for at least a month.

“There’s a lot of focus on helping out right now and a lot of giving but we just want to be there for them when everybody else tends to lay low, come weeks down the road, we want to be there for them,” Sheffield says.

The Hernandezes are also hoping to host a benefit for the affected families, making sure that long after sounds of the procession fade, the support remains.

“They’re here to support and protect but there’s always a time when we can help out as well,” Michael says.

San Marcos police say their two wounded officers are recovering and were able to communicate with loved ones yesterday.

The department is using this online donation fund for the affected families.

Dillon says restaurants who’d like to volunteer to make meals and individuals who’d like to donate money for meals can send a Facebook message here or call Liz Dobbins at 512-644-7178.

Juan Trejo says Officer Putnam ‘changed his life’ when Putnam had a heart-to-heart with Trejo after he got out of prison. (KXAN/Tahera Rahman)