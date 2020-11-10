Is your business still struggling due to the pandemic? You might qualify for this grant

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A grant program that launched in Hays County in August is now expanding to help more businesses affected by COVID-19.

The Hays County Emergency Cash Assistance Program (ECAP) went into its second phase on Monday.

The fund is a collaboration between the Hays County, the City of Kyle, PeopleFund, and the Greater San Marcos Partnership (GSMP).

Unlike the first round of grants, businesses that have received funding from the Payroll Protection Program (PPP) or an Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) can still apply for ECAP funds.

The Greater San Marcos Partnership, one group collaborating in the effort, says they’ve also relaxed other requirements, like shortening the length of time a business has to be in operation to qualify for funding.

Businesses that have already received ECAP funds can apply again if they have not reached the maximum award threshold of $10,000.

Organizers say the first phase of funding helped 38 local businesses in Hays County.

GSMP is also encouraging nonprofit organizations to apply.

Application details are on the Hays County ECAP website.

Applications will close once all funds have been awarded or until Dec. 31, whichever comes first.

The San Marcos Youth Service Bureau says the funding has already helped them. KXAN’s Tahera Rahman will have more @ 6 p.m.