Investigator on scene of explosion in Kyle

An image from the site of an explosion in Kyle. (KXAN Photo/ Tahera Rahman).

HAYS COUNTY, TEXAS (KXAN) — An investigator is on the scene of an explosion in Kyle Wednesday morning and working to determine the cause.

Hays County Emergency Service District said they were first called out when neighbors heard an explosion at around 10:16 a.m. First responders also received reports of flames and large black smoke in the area of 3832 Dacy Lane

Crews respond to the scene of an explosion in Kyle. (KXAN Photo/ Tahera Rahman).

Hays County ESD said they discovered gun powder and ammunition were involved and that a propane tank might have also gone off. They say multiple explosions happened and that an investigator is on scene to find the cause.

One chicken died in the explosion, first responders say.

Other local agencies including the Hays County Sheriff’s department and Hay County EMS responded to this explosion as well.