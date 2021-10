WIMBERLEY, Texas (KXAN) — The Hays County Sheriff’s Office says it is conducting a death investigation after a body was found on the grounds of a Wimberley church earlier this week.

HCSO says the body of Marcus Hamilton, 36, was found Sunday morning at First Baptist Church, which is located in the 15000 block of Winters Mill Parkway.

The sheriff’s office says there is no danger to the public, and the investigation is ongoing. This is a developing story.