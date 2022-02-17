Inmate recaptured after brief escape from Kyle Correctional Center

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — An inmate is back in custody after he escaped a Kyle facility Monday morning, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice confirmed to KXAN.

The inmate escaped from the Kyle Correctional Center located off Interstate 35 on Feb. 14. Management & Training Corporation, who manages the unit, said the inmate climbed the facility’s fence just before 9 a.m. during outdoor recreation.

The inmate was identified by M&TC as Patrick Sweeney, 28. Sweeney was found at a nearby restaurant just a few minutes later, the company confirmed.

Sweeney was returned to the unit and will be transferred to another one. He will face additional criminal charges, M&TC said.

The facility did go on lockdown at the time, per protocol.