Injured San Marcos officers recovering, Gov. Abbott gives OK for half-staff flags

Signs and blue ribbons hang at the entrance of the Blanco Vista neighborhood where fallen San Marcos officer Justin Putnam lived (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcomb)

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott said flags could be flown at half-staff in San Marcos and across Texas to honor fallen San Marcos police officer Justin Putnam.

Abbott wrote a letter to San Marcos mayor Jane Hughson on Monday, and said flags could fly half-staff until “the day of his final internment.”

San Marcos Police Department Interim Chief Bob Klett gave an update officers Franco Stewart and Justin Mueller, who were injured in the same shooting that killed Putnam.

Klett said the officers were “showing signs of recovery,” and they were able to communicate with their loved ones Monday.

The San Marcos Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association has set up donations funds for the families of all three officers. All donations are tax-exempt, and they can be made online at the SMCPAAA’s website.

Donations can also be mailed to the San Marcos Police Department, attention Tammy Strakos, 2300 S. Interstate Highway 35, San Marcos, TX 78666.