Injured San Marcos officer out of the hospital, met with outpouring of community support

San Marcos police officer Justin Mueller was released from the hospital just 12 days after he was injured in the line of duty and in intensive care. (Photo from San Marcos Police Department’s Facebook page)

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — San Marcos police officer Justin Mueller, who was injured and hospitalized in the intensive care unit after an April 18 shooting that took the life of a fellow officer, has been discharged from the hospital.

Mueller was released from Ascension Seton Hays on Wednesday, the San Marcos Police Department said in a Facebook post, and he was met with a hero’s welcome.

Officers on his shift were at the hospital doors to greet him and escort him to his vehicle. When Mueller passed the police station, numerous San Marcos public safety and other city employees cheered and gave applause.

“It was a beautiful moment of love and solidarity among the SMPD family,” the post said.

Officer Franco Stewart, the other office injured in the shooting, is still in the hospital, but is making continued progress.

The shooting, described as an “ambush,” killed Officer Justin Putnam. His funeral arrangements are on hold while the COVID-19 pandemic and associated social distancing restrictions are still in place.