Injured San Marcos officer back to work after recovering from injuries suffered in April ambush

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Nearly six months after he was injured in an ambush-style shooting while responding to a domestic violence call in April, San Marcos Police Officer Franco Stewart is back in uniform.

The San Marcos Police Department posted on its Facebook page Monday that Stewart is in a modified role at the station after suffering serious injuries in a shooting that killed Officer Justin Putnam and injured Officer Justin Mueller.

Stewart was released from the hospital in May, and was met with an appropriate hero’s send off when he was wheeled out.

Now both injured officers are back on the job. Mueller was able to rejoin the force in June after recovering from his injuries.