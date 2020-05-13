In Dripping Springs, the ‘Wedding Capitol of Texas’ is coming back to life after COVID-19

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN)– Francheska Bridwell introduced herself with a smile and her soon-to-be new last name.

The excitement is back for Bridwell, who, just weeks ago, didn’t think she’d be having her wedding anytime soon.

She’ll be Francheska Mayfield soon.

“We got to let our family and friends know that we’d be postponing/canceling the wedding that I thought I would be having only two weeks before the wedding,” says the bride, who’s original wedding date was April 4.

Last week, Gov. Greg Abbott announced weddings may resume immediately with a 25% capacity indoors and no limit outdoors.

Bridwell also works at Camp Lucy — where she’ll be holding her wedding.

“It was just this kind of relief of not saying, ‘I don’t know,'” says Camp Lucy owner Kim Hanks.

Hanks says that venue already has eight bookings over the last week.

“I was kind of hands in the air, I didn’t know when I’d be getting married,” says Francheska Bridwell. (KXAN/Tahera Rahman)

“When you think about being really closed for two months and not having anyone call for weddings, it was really encouraging,” she says.

Although venues are gearing back up for weddings, they’re doing things a little bit differently.

“Right now, we’ve got these spaced out at six-foot rows so actually we can seat every row and just skip every other bench,” explains Michelle Alexander, who owns The Alexander at Creek Road with her husband.

Like Hanks, Alexander has already renovated floor plans and created hand sanitizing stations.

“We’re going to do everything we need to do and ask that everybody else do the same for their part when they attend,” Alexander says.

She says the extra items and staff will cost her several hundred dollars, depending on the event.

Hanks estimates it will cost her between $3,000 to $5,000 per event.

“You’re going to have additional staff members if we have to move from buffet service to plated dinners,” Hanks explains.

Both owners say they expect to incur those costs, not their clients.

And although high-risk people, like Bridwell’s father, may not yet be cleared for attendance, she says she’s still ready to finally hear the wedding bells next month.

“I think that in that, what I’ve grown to appreciate about a wedding… it’ll be a little bit more beautiful and special,” Bridwell says.

Marriage licenses

Marriage license appointments will start back up in Hays County on Monday, May 18.

The county says they already have 47 appointments booked for the first two weeks. Check the Hays County website for more information about the guidelines.

The Travis County clerk’s office hopes to reopen to the public June 15.

The office says they are making appointments on an emergency basis, like for military personnel or insurance purposes.

Since the Travis County’s stay-in-place order was extended on May 8, the county says it is currently making appointments for couples that have a ceremony scheduled before June 15.

So far, they have 20 appointments scheduled per day. All appointment requests must be emailed to recording@traviscountytx.gov.