Icy roads may keep Hays County Sheriff’s Office from reaching some stranded drivers

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — If you get stranded, you could be on your own.

The Hays County Sherriff’s Office (HCSO) is pleading with everyone not to drive unless absolutely necessary while fire, emergency medical services and deputies are having a difficult time responding to crashes.

According to HCSO, icy roads are causing issues. If a driver gets stranded, HCSO said dispatch may ask you:

-Your vehicle description

-How many people are in your car

-How much gas your vehicle has

-Whether or not you have a phone charger.

If you do have to leave your car stranded, HCSO said to make sure you take all of your personal belongings with you and try your best to get your vehicle off the roadway to the best of your abilities.

In a press release, HCSO said, “do not ask dispatch whether you should abandon your vehicle. The decision must be made by you.”