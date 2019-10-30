‘I was thinking that my daughter was going to die at any moment’: Lockhart mom speaks up about suing Seton

LOCKHART, Texas (KXAN) — You won’t see the Dunnick children jumping on their trampoline or using their playground.

That’s because about two years ago, a rattlesnake bit Raynee Dunnick in the front yard.

“I was thinking that my daughter was going to die at any moment,” recalls Robin Dunnick, Raynee’s mom.

“She thought that it was a hose at first and then she felt a pinch,” Robin says.

“And then it started rattling and it was a lovely moment of, ‘That’s not a hose,’” Raynee says.

The family killed the rattlesnake and brought it to the ER but Raynee wasn’t treated right away.

“They said, ‘Well, we want to wait a little bit, make sure she’s been [envenomed] and that it wasn’t a dry bite,” Robin says.

She watched in horror as the swelling crept up from her daughter’s foot to past her hip.

Robin Dunnick says she saw her daughter’s swelling worsen within 30 minutes, but medical staff didn’t administer antivenom for several more hours. (Dunnick family)

“You can’t just sit here and wonder what to do. You can’t just sit here and let her die in the bed,” she recalls telling medical staff.

Robin says it wasn’t until about four hours after her daughter was taken to the Seton medical facility in Kyle that she was given her first dose of antivenom.

Raynee Dunnick says she started gymnastics around 7 years old, but had to stop after suffering permanent nerve damage in her foot from the rattlesnake bite. (Dunnick family)

“I have nerve damage, so when I wear shoes for too long or stand up or walk around too much, then my foot will swell up,” Raynee says.

In previous snakebite reports, hospitals have told KXAN News there’s no standard dosage for antivenom because every patient reacts differently, so insurance may not always fully cover it.

Doctors will often monitor the swelling and administer vials based on how the body reacts.

Raynee realizes her days of gymnastics and hiking are over.

And the yard remains off limits.

“I don’t know if that fear will ever go away,” Robin says.