'I was just trying to call my parents to tell them I love them': Wednesday storms cause damage in San Marcos

Hays

Hail video in San Marcos courtesy of Chris and Donnalynn Barton

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Glass came shattering through a window as large chunks of hail pummeled roofs.

Jesse Pert, who lives in San Marcos, described what 10 minutes of terror felt like during a severe thunderstorm Wednesday night.

He lives in a trailer home, and said he was on the other side when he heard what sounded like bowling ball-sized hail pounding the roof.

Shortly after, Pert said he took to the ground for cover, hearing glass shattering in another room.

“I was just trying to call my parents to tell them I love them,” Glod said.

Pert is okay but is now dealing with hail damage to his home and car. It could’ve been much worse.

KXAN received numerous photos of large hail from San Marcos.

  • Hail that fell in San Marcos off Wonder World Drive April 28, 2021 (Courtesy Hayden Jaco)
    Hail that fell in San Marcos off Wonder World Drive April 28, 2021 (Courtesy Hayden Jaco)
  • Hail in south San Marcos April 28, 2021 (Courtesy Jayce Johnson)
    Hail in south San Marcos April 28, 2021 (Courtesy Jayce Johnson)
  • Hail in San Marcos April 28, 2021 (Courtesy Kimiko Krekel)
    Hail in San Marcos April 28, 2021 (Courtesy Kimiko Krekel)
  • 1 to 2 inch sized hail fell in San Marcos April 28, 2021 (Courtesy: G McMahon)
    1 to 2 inch sized hail fell in San Marcos April 28, 2021 (Courtesy: G McMahon)
  • Hail found near Alumni Drive in San Marcos (Courtesy Mike Marshall)
    Hail found near Alumni Drive in San Marcos (Courtesy Mike Marshall)

This story will be updated after KXAN News at 5 p.m. by Reporter Jala Washington.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

