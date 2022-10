KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — Emergency crews are responding to an accident on northbound Interstate 35 in Kyle.

The crash happened near the 213 mile marker. All northbound lanes are closed as crews work to clear the scene, and traffic is being diverted to take the 213 exit, the City of Kyle tweeted.

The crash initially closed all lanes of the interstate, but two southbound lanes later reopened.

The City of Kyle said on its Twitter account that drivers should expect delays.