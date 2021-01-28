Hundreds of Wimberley ISD students receive racist email in an apparent hack

Wimberley ISD is in a heated battle over it’s logo use.

WIMBERLEY, Texas (KXAN) — An email filled with racial slurs went out to about 500 middle- and high school students on Wednesday, according to the Wimberley Independent School District superintendent.

The incorrectly-worded email was titled, “I dislike people of the African American dissent.”

Superintendent Dwain York said the district’s technology team identified a “third party account” from a sixth grade student that was hacked. As a result, the district is asking students to keep their school emails for school use only.



WISD’s superintendent confirms these screenshots, provided to KXAN by a parent, show the original email sent out to students.

“Maintaining multiple passwords, etc is a pain, but once you leave WHS, those email addresses are no longer available to you. Please use your personal email and passwords for all third party applications so they will be available to you after graduation while minimizing the risk to our school network,” high school principal Jason Valentine wrote in a follow-up email to parents on Thursday.

York said WISD’s tech team also traced the email to southern California, adding that no personal student information was compromised.

The apparent hacker signed off the email with their usernames on Discord, a messaging app, and TikTok, a video-sharing social network service.

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office confirmed it’s are now working on this case.

York said the district plans to pursue legal action once authorities identify the hacker.