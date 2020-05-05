How does Hays County have just 1 coronavirus death with 176 cases?

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Travis County coronavirus cases are in the thousands with more than 50 deaths. Williamson County has more than 300 and 10 deaths. So why does Hays County have less than 200 cases so far, and only one death?

KXAN asked health officials there if they’re doing anything different from neighboring counties.

Central Texas’ known cases per county Hover or tap the counties below to see the known patient count. Mobile users can zoom in and move the map using two-finger touch.

Eric Schneider, Epidemiologist for the Hays County Local Health Department. points to the lack of coronavirus cases in nursing homes and the Stay Home Stay Safe orders as helpful in keeping cases down.

Although Hays County is seeing fewer COVID-19 cases than its neighboring counties, Schneider says less than 1% of the population has been tested and the county is planning to open more testing sites because more cases are likely as businesses reopen.

“We also continue to remind everyone that hand-washing is still a very effective method for not spreading the virus,” Schneider said. “We also advise wearing a face covering when in public, especially in stores and other places where you will be in close contact with others.”

Schneider also recommends the Stay Home Stay Safe orders remain in effect for a few more weeks.

According to the Hays County COVID-19 resource page, as of Tuesday morning there have been 1,943 tests administered with 176 confirmed cases. In that group, there have been 110 patients recovered and one death.