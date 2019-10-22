Hopdoddy Burger Bar will open its first San Marcos location on Wednesday

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Hopdoddy Burger Bar, the Austin-founded hamburger restaurant chain, announced it will open its first location in San Marcos on Wednesday.

According to the company, the restaurant will open at 200 Springtown Way with a special grand opening, including free burgers for a year for the first 100 people in line.

“We are looking forward to opening the first-ever San Marcos location next week. This is a market we have been excited about for a while, and we are thrilled that this is coming to fruition,” said Jeff Chandler, CEO of Hopdoddy Burger Bar. “We feel fortunate to be joining the Springtown Shopping Center.”

Hopdoddy has a total of 33 locations in seven states.

Hopdoddy will join a host of other restaurants offering specialty burgers, including Tap Room, Gil’s Broiler, 54th Street Restaurant & Drafthouse and Gordo’s Burgers & Stuff.