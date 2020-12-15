SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — San Marcos police are asking for your help in finding the man accused in a December convenience store robbery.

It happened Friday evening at the Spirit Pit Stop at 1214 Interstate 35 South.

Around 6:53 p.m., the suspect went into the store and looked around while waiting for all customers inside at the moment to leave. After they left, the suspect went up to the counter, pretending he was going to buy something, police said.

He then pulled out a gun from his hoodie, pointed it at the clerk and demanded money from the register, police said. After taking the cash, he ran away behind the store and went southbound on Hines Street.

Police said video surveillance shows the suspect is a white or Hispanic man who is around 6′. He was wearing a red hoodie with the Air Jordan Jumpman logo over the left breast, a ball cap, blue or purple camo-print gaiter face cover, black pants and Nike Air Jordan 4 Retro shoes.

Spirit Pit Stop robbery suspect (SMPD Photo)

Spirit Pit Stop robbery suspect (SMPD Photo)

Spirit Pit Stop robbery suspect (SMPD Photo)

Spirit Pit Stop robbery suspect (SMPD Photo)

Example of Nike Air Jordan 4 Retro shoes (SMPD Photo)

He might have a small tattoo on the web of his right hand and another one on the inside of his right wrist, according to police.

Spirit Pit Stop robbery suspect (SMPD Photo)

The suspect came and left the parking lot on foot.

Police said the investigation is still open. Anyone with video or information can contact Detective Aubry at (512) 753.2306 or paubry@sanmarcostx.gov.