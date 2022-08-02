BLANCO COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Agencies are responding to an actively spreading wildfire, designated by the name “Smoke Rider”, in Blanco County near the Hays County line.

The fire is at the corner of FM 165 and Las Colinas in Blanco County. Avoid the area if possible. FM 165 is closed from FM 2325 to U.S. Highway 290 because of the fire, Hays County Emergency Management said.

Multiple fire departments from Blanco and Hays Counties are on scene. As of 2:45 p.m., the fire was estimated to be at least 200 acres by authorities near the scene.

Blanco County EM is evacuating some homes in the area out of an abundance of caution. A temporary evacuation center will be at Blanco Methodist Church at 61 Pecan St.

The Wildland Task force has been activated for the fire, according to the Hays County Office of Emergency Management.