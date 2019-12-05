Homeowners record video of drivers speeding through stop signs

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Homeowners in a Round Rock neighborhood say drivers are speeding down their street and blowing right through stop signs.

It’s just off busy State Highway 45 and Louis Henna Boulevard on Hat Bender Loop and Harvester Lane. ​One neighbor has captured the violators on his home cameras.

“They never seem to stop,” said Nando Piergo.

Piergo has lived in his neighborhood for a year now. He says ever since he moved in, people have run the three stop signs outside of his house. Neighbors, visitors and even delivery drivers have all been caught running the signs on his cameras.

“One of my daughters almost got ran over,” said Piergo. “I don’t let them play outside without me because of drivers like this.”

Piergo first tried to tackle the violators by putting up a slow sign.

He says that didn’t seem to work, so that’s when he installed the cameras. Now he’s moved onto the police department. ​​

The Round Rock Police Department put up a sign that says “Stop at Stop Signs, It’s the Law” a week ago.​ The next steps are for the department’s motorcycle unit to conduct a traffic study.

The city’s ​transportation department has been notified in case there is anything they can do from an engineering stand point.​ Until then, Piergo says he’ll continue to make his message clear.

The fine for running a stop sign is $277.

Piergo shared his videos with police, but a stop sign violation is considered an ‘on view’ offense, which means an officer must witness the violation in order to write a citation. ​

Since Nov. 8, RRPD has conducted five traffic studies. None, however, have resulted in a citation.