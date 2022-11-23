HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) – With the holiday season in full swing, people are preparing to celebrate with loved ones. But for the family of missing Texas State University Student Jason Landry there will be an empty seat at the table.

“Holidays are not what they used to be,” said Jason’s father, Kent Landry.

It’s been nearly two years since his son’s disappearance and still no answers as to where he is.

Jason’s car was found crashed in Luling, Texas. Kent said his son was traveling home for winter break from San Marcos.

“Had spun and ended up against a barbed wire fence and a tree. Keys were in the ignition, car was on but no Jason,” Kent said.

Every day since then, his family has been waiting for answers.

“You don’t want to get that call, but you want to get that call. And you’re living between those two points in time,” Kent said.

It’s a mystery that caught the attention of both Cyndi Lay and Felicia Sundgren.

“Jason is the first thing in my mind and it’s all throughout the day. And then it’s late into the night,” Lay said.

The two women are helping lead search efforts and spread awareness to help find Jason, a young man they’ve never even met.

Sundgren created a shirt for the two-year anniversary of Jason’s disappearance that she hopes will be worn to a candlelight vigil they’re planning in Luling where his car was found.

They also created a GoFundMe page to raise money to help with searches and to double the reward to $20,000.

“I wish we could see 1,000 people give $5,” Lay said.

As one year turns to two, Kent continues holding out hope they’ll one day find the answers they’re looking for.

“We’ll never stop searching. We’ll never stop trying. We’ll never stop hoping,” Kent said.