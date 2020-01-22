All clear at Lehman High School after ‘hold in place’ ordered

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — A “hold in place” was lifted and the all clear was announced for Lehman High School in Kyle after an alleged threat was made over social media, according to the Hays Consolidated Independent School District.

Hays CISD says the “hold in pace” was ordered at 12:30 p.m. This means the students were not allowed into the halls and were told to stay in their current class.

The “hold in place” was ordered due to an alleged threat made over Snapchat. According to a letter from Lehman HS principal Karen Zuniga, the message on Snapchat seemingly indicated that someone was going to carry out a school shooting during lunch.

The district and local law enforcement worked together to figure out who made the post. The Hays County Sheriff’s Office led the investigation.

Zuniga said law enforcement was able to locate the students responsible for the post. The fake threat started in a group chat where the students thought they were joking. A screenshot of the comments was taken and shared. Out of context that screenshot implied a credible threat against the school.

“Though it was not a threat, it was equally not a joking matter,” said Zuniga in a letter to parents. “We have reviewed the group chat in its entirety and conferred with law and will be contacting directly the parents of the involved students.”