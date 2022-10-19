KYLE, Texas (Austin Business Journal) – This southern suburb of Austin is hitting a trifecta in small-town retail, bringing in an arts and crafts retail giant, a well-known barbecue chain and a major sports outfitter.

Last week, Hobby Lobby, Rudy’s Bar-B-Q and Academy Sports and Outdoors filed paperwork with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation indicating plans to open in Kyle.

Businesses continue to follow rooftops in fast-growing Hays County, which saw its population climb 53% from 2010 to 2020, faster than any other county in the United States. The area between Austin and San Antonio is developing into the state’s next metroplex.