Hill Country pipeline opponents are taking Kinder Morgan to court

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — For months, a handful of towns and counties in the Hill Country have passed formal opposition to the Permian Highway Pipeline — a pipeline set to carry natural gas from west Texas, through the Hill Country, to a hub near Katy.

On Tuesday, Hays County Commissioners and the Kyle City Council stepped up their efforts to combat the project, and unanimously opted to take Kinder Morgan and the Texas Railroad Commission to court over the project and the oversight — or lack thereof.

“The challenge is that while they are engaging the community, the process they are following has no oversight," said Kyle Mayor Travis Mitchell. "And the city actually has no ability to negotiate in good faith."

Should the pipeline come to fruition, it will run within one mile of Kyle.

The overall proposed route calls for the pipeline to run over the Edwards Aquifer Recharge zone and some of the Trinity Aquifer watershed.

But the environmental concerns were not mentioned by the mayor.

“They can come right thought the city of Kyle without so much as a public hearing or an environmental impact study and their only responsibility is to their shareholders — and that’s not the way it should be.”

Kinder Morgan, the company building the pipeline, has eminent domain powers since it is deemed to be a utility company. Texas law allows for utility companies to have such leverage over landowners. For months, Kinder Morgan has been discussing routes with landowners in the Hill Country and allocated land for the project.

“We think the process needs to change,” said Mitchell.

The attorney fees for the suit will not come from taxpayer dollars — rather from the Texas Real Estate Advocacy and Defense Coalition (TREAD).

In a statement sent to KXAN, Kinder Morgan said: