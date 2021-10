The bridge over Highway 80 is closed due to crews using helicopters to pull people out of high water near San Marcos. (San Marcos Police Department photo)

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Helicopters are helping pull people out of high water near the Blanco River on Thursday after heavy rain flooded areas overnight.

The San Marcos Police Department posted on its Facebook page that the Highway 80 bridge that goes over the river is closed while crews from the San Marcos Fire Department and Starflight evacuate people.

No deaths or injuries have been reported, SMPD said, but it doesn’t know when the bridge will reopen.