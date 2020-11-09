Here’s why one San Marcos candidate was allowed to run for 2 offices — and what happens if he wins both

Juan Miguel Arredondo won his school board seat and is also running for San Marcos mayor.

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN)– A candidate for two offices in San Marcos may have to choose which one to keep.

Unofficial election results show Juan Miguel Arredondo was re-elected to his seat on the San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District’s board of trustees.

Arredondo beat out James Bryant, Jr. 59.79% to 40.21%.

He’s also now headed to a run-off election for mayor, challenging incumbent Jane Hughson.

According to Title 9, chapter 14 of the Texas Election Code, filing applications for more than one office are generally prohibited for two or more offices that:

(1) are not permitted by law to be held by the same person; and

(2) are to be voted on at one or more elections held on the same day.

However, the Hays County elections office says Arredondo was allowed to run for both offices since the race for SMCISD board of trustees was supposed to happen in May and ended up being postponed until November.

The school board made the move during a special meeting in March.

The elections office says Arredondo would have to resign/not accept one of those positions if he won both.