DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — The Hays County Sheriff’s Office has a warning for drivers in Dripping Springs: drive safely and slow down.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said starting Monday, deputies will work with Hays County Constables Precinct 4 and Precinct 5 to enforce traffic laws on U.S. Highway 290 in Dripping Springs.

“This will be a zero tolerance traffic operation to reduce the number of crashes on Hwy 290,” the post read.

