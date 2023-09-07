HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Hays County Sheriff’s Office said one person was pronounced dead after a man was found unconscious with gunshot wounds shortly after midnight Thursday.

HCSO said the incident occurred at a Buda gas station in the 16600 block of Interstate 35.

Hays County detectives identified the suspect vehicle as a dark-colored four-door Chevrolet pickup truck with damage to the front passenger side bumper. HCSO said the truck had chrome door handles and black rims with chrome center caps.

HCSO searches for suspect vehicle in connection with fatal shooting (HCSO photos)

According to officials, the convenience store’s surveillance cameras captured the incident.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact Sergeant Mark Opiela with the Hays County Sheriff’s Office at (512) 393-7896. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1 (800) 324-TIPS or you can submit your information online to Tip Line P3tips.com as well as submit a tip on the Hays County Sheriff’s Office App.