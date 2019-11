BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — The Hays County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man accused of sexually assaulting a child.

Deputies responded to the call on Monday in Buda.

Authorities say they learned a 14-year-old was sexually assaulted by a man living in the same home. Now, there’s an arrest warrant out for 32-year-old Jesus Rocha Alvarez.

The Sheriff’s Office says he may be driving a black BMW sedan.

If you see him or the car, you’re asked to call 911.