HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Hays County Sheriff’s Office is looking for victims who may have been scammed by a man offering to do cabinet work for them.

HCSO said warrants are pending for Jesus Leonel Velerio-Santos, who is being investigated for multiple fraud cases.

Jesus Leonel Velerio-Santos (Hays County Sheriff’s Office Photo)

HCSO said Velerio-Santos is accused of offering to do cabinet work for people at a discounted rate. He asks for half of the payment up front, then the rest when the work is done. But once the down payment is received, HCSO said Velerio-Santos disappears with the money and cannot be reached by the victim.

Right now, Velerio-Santos is in custody in Kerr County related to similar incidents. HCSO said he reportedly scammed people in the Austin, San Antonio and Hill Country areas. He drives a red Ford F-150.

If Velerio-Santos reached out to you, HCSO wants to talk with you. You can email Det. Brian Wahlert at brian.wahlert@co.hays.tx.us. If you’re outside Hays County, you can contact your local law enforcement.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 324-8477 or report information online.