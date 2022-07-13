KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — A man was arrested after law enforcement said he called to report that he shot and killed two people in Kyle, according to the Hays County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO).

Noe Raymundo Ibarra, 30, was arrested on a capital murder charge after being identified as the shooter.

HCSO said Ibarra called 911 at about 10:43 p.m. Tuesday, saying he shot two people. Deputies with HCSO responded to where the call originated, in the 100 block of Lawnsdale Rd., and found two men dead from gunshot wounds.

Detectives are currently interviewing multiple people and working on notifying the next of kin of the victims.

If you have information about this case, contact Det. Ben Giesleman with the Hays County Sheriff’s Office at (512) 393-7896 or benjamin.gieselman@co.hays.tx.us.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1 (800) 324-8466, submitting your information online or using the new Hays County Sheriff’s Office app.