HCSO deputy’s family opens GoFundMe for 10-week-old’s possibly life-saving treatment

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The newborn son of a Hays County Sheriff’s Deputy is fighting for his life in the hospital.

GoFundMe alerted KXAN to the fundraiser for 10-week-old Lincoln Schafer. The post says it is believed he was diagnosed with a rare airborne neurotoxin. According to the GoFundMe, the baby needs a one-time gene therapy procedure, but it costs more than $2 million.

Supporters are now fundraising for his family, including his father, Anthony Schafer, while they are out of work caring for the child.

