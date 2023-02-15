HAYS COUNTY, TEXAS (KXAN) — A Hays County grand jury cleared a HCSO deputy in a November 2022 deadly shooting, according to a news release from Hays County Criminal District Attorney Kelly Higgins.

According to the release, the grand jury did not return an indictment in the matter.

On Nov 5, 2022, two HCSO deputies responded to the 100 block of Victoria Court, which is located in north Hays County, between Dripping Springs and Austin, the release said. The deputies were investigating a report of an intoxicated driver who crashed a vehicle and threatened a two-truck driver a few blocks away.

HCSO Deputy Mohammad Zagzoug was one of the two deputies, the release said.

Body-worn cameras worn by both deputies captured events leading up to the shooting, the release said.

While speaking with the vehicle’s owner, Carol James, in the front yard of the home, deputies heard a woman screaming inside the home, the release said.

Zagzoug approached the front door and heard James say, “He’s got a knife,” the release said. Then, John Samuel File, 28, was seen exiting the home moving toward Zagzoug with a large knife in his right hand.

According to the release, Zagzoug repeatedly shouted for File to show his hands, but he continued moving toward him with the knife. Zagzoug fired his weapon at File, striking him three times.

File died at the scene, the release said.

One bullet also struck James, File’s grandmother, in the arm during the incident, the release said.

Higgins said the Texas Rangers conducted the investigation into the shooting.