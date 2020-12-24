Hays High trying for its own ‘Christmas miracle’ in Thursday’s holiday playoff game

Hays
Posted: / Updated:

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — The Hays High School football team is hoping for a Christmas miracle.

For the first time ever, the team will be playing a game on Christmas Eve in the Class 6A-Division 2 regional semifinals.

The Rebels will take on the San Antonio Taft Raiders at 1 p.m. at Shelton Stadium in Buda.

COVID-19 has caused games throughout the division to be delayed, and rescheduled, which is why the team will be playing on a holiday.

Hays senior Will Agnew said this year has been full of ups and downs, but feels getting to play in a game like this in his last year is the best Christmas gift he could ask for.

“We’re trying not to focus on the holiday right now, we’re trying to focus on the game. But at the same time, it’s hard to put that in the back of your mind,” Agnew said. “We’re trying to get our own Christmas miracle.”

This story will be updated by Reporter Jala Washington after KXAN’s newscasts at 5 and 6.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss