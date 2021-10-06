Hays High student arrested, charged after bringing air-soft gun to campus

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A Hays High School student was arrested and charged Tuesday with a third-degree felony after other students overheard him making threats.

A letter to Hays High School parents says students heard him talking on his cell phone, “stating that he had a gun and was planning to use it at school.” The students who overheard him alerted campus officials.

An administrator found the male student had an air-soft gun in his backpack, according to the letter.

“I want to thank our students who responded by swiftly reporting their concerns to adults on campus.  Bringing a firearm, or replica, on-campus and making threats is a serious offense,” the letter from Principal David Pierce said.

KXAN has reached out to the Hays County Sheriff’s Office for more information on the student’s charges.

On Wednesday, four people were hurt in an active shooter situation at an Arlington High School. A student there was arrested in connection with the shooting.

