Hays County’s COVID-19 vaccine portal opens at 12 p.m. Friday

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Another round of COVID-19 vaccines will make its way to Hays County next week. At present, there are 2,358 active cases across the county, and county leaders are expecting 1,950 doses of the vaccine to arrive next week.

At 12 p.m. Friday the county will reopen its portal on the Hays County website at noon for people who qualify under Phase 1A and Phase 1B to sign up.

RELATED: Registration through Hays County fills in 15 minutes for nearly 2K doses of COVID-19 vaccines

Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra said he expects the appointment slots to fill up in minutes because he said they’ve been working to get the word out about the vaccine shipment to the community.

This week, volunteers with Rep. Erin Zwiener’s office spent hours making phone calls to people over 65 informing them of today’s portal opening.

Becerra said once the slots are filled, that’s it, at least for now. He said there are no plans for the county to create a waitlist. The judge said there are just too many variables.

“Unfortunately, we have not been comforted enough at this time to create a waitlist that is useful and productive and easy to manage for the community simply to say, ‘I’m on, what is now I’m being told very often, yet another waitlist.’ Folks are getting on the waitlist as far as I can see them.”

Becerra said the county will block off a certain number of vaccines for people who don’t have internet access or unable to use a computer. He did not say how many slots they would hold. He urges people who have internet access not to call. He said please leave that just for people who don’t have internet access.

Hays County will administer nearly 2,000 doses of the vaccine over two days starting Monday in Kyle.