Hays County working with Texas State to monitor self-quarantined individuals

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN)– The Hays County Local Health Department confirmed to KXAN it is helping Texas State University monitor 10 people currently in self-quarantine over coronavirus concerns.

The university has enacted a stringent protocol when dealing with affiliated people traveling to countries flagged by the CDC and says none of the 10 people have been confirmed to have COVID-19 and are being kept at home for two weeks out of an abundance of caution.

In an emailed message to KXAN, Texas State University Chief Medical Officer Dr. Emilio Carranco, M.D. said:

“In response to the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) internationally, Texas State University implemented a policy requiring persons traveling to a country with a CDC Level 2 or 3 Travel Warning to self-isolate at home for 14 days prior to returning to our campuses. Out of an abundance of caution, Texas State University is monitoring 10 people who are self-isolating at home and are not on campus. The cases are connected to international travel. There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 among the individuals self-isolating and no reason for alarm. The university is committed to protecting the health of our Texas State community and will continue to closely monitor the evolving coronavirus situation. University business and classes will continue as usual.”

Hays County epidemiologist Eric Schneider says he can’t disclose the locations of the self-quarantined people.

“None of the isolated individuals are symptomatic, so this is just a precaution to protect the students, faculty, staff, and the community,” Schneider wrote in an email to KXAN Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, a student petition is circulating calling for classes to shift from in-person to online for at least 14 days after spring break. The school’s spring break begins next week March 16-20.

“With the imminent danger of Coronavirus being brought to campus after over 35,000 students return from spring break, it would be in the best interest of Texas State to close campus for at least two weeks (the virus’s incubation period) after break,” the petition description indicates.

The petition organizers also write that the measure would be the most effective way to ensure COVID-19 does not spread.

“There is no way for TXST to prevent that many students and staff members from going overseas or even to different parts of the U.S. for break, and there is no way for TXST to enforce the suggested self-incubation for those students,” the description reads.

The petition had more than 7,000 signatures in its first 12 hours.

KXAN has reached out to the university for comment, but has not yet heard back.

Self-quarantines in Hays County

Last week, Hays County Local Health Department said it was monitoring “a few” people who were in self-quarantine.

All patients were medical workers who helped treat cruise ship evacuees at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio.

Schneider says they were all wearing protective gear, but are being isolated and monitored just in case they begin to show symptoms.

As of Tuesday morning, he says, “most of those patients have completed the 14 day self-monitoring window and have been cleared by the Health Department. We do still have some individuals that are self-monitoring for potential symptoms.”