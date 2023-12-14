Editor’s note: The above video shows KXAN’s morning headlines for Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023.

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Hays County property owners are expected to receive their tax statements by the end of the year, the Hays County Tax Assessor-Collector said in a Wednesday release.

Officials added tax statements are due upon receipt and “become delinquent Feb. 1, 2024.” Once available, those statements will be posted online and can be viewed, printed and paid. Paper statements will also follow by mail, officials said.

“The Nov. 7 election was canvassed on Nov. 14 and included propositions, which resulted in extensive changes to the manner in which tax rates and exemptions are administered,” Jenifer O’Kane, PCC, Hays County tax assessor-collector, said in the release. “The tax office has encountered issues with files that are imported to generate bills, but wants to assure property owners and taxing units that they are working day and night to generate the statements. The accuracy of the bills and especially the tax ceilings for our over 65 and disabled property owners are also top priority.”