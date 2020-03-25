Hays County to implement stay-at-home order Wednesday

SAN MARCOS (KXAN) — Hays County plans to institute a stay-at-home order Wednesday night and a curfew. Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra texted Hays County residents Tuesday night to alert them.

“I will announce a stay in place for Hays County with an 11 p.m. curfew,” Becerra wrote. “We don’t have a choice. More than half of our cases have been confirmed through community spread.”

Hays County has nine positive COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday morning. There are 133 cases in Central Texas.

Becerra’s about-face came hours after telling KXAN he did not feel Hays County was at that point yet where a stay-at-home order was needed.

On Tuesday, San Marcos also announced it was closing all river parks. Violators could face trespassing charges. Buda made a similar announcement Tuesday, closing parks and playscapes.

To sign up for COVID-19 alerts through the Hays Emergency Management and WarnCentralTexas.org, send the text ‘AlertHays’ (not case sensitive, but one word) to 888-777 on your cell phone. You should receive an automatic reply similar to this: