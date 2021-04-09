Hays County to host series of vaccination clinics with no appointment needed

Hays County will host a series of COVID-19 vaccination clinics with no appointment needed on five dates across April and May. (Hays County Photo)

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A series of COVID-19 vaccination clinics are scheduled in Hays County, and no appointments are needed to attend.

The Hays County Local Health Department teamed up with Live Oak Health Partners Community Clinic to host clinics on five dates during April and May:

April 15, 19, 20 and May 3, 4

8 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m.

No appointment needed

The first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be offered while supplies last. All clinics will take place at the Live Oak Health Partners Community Clinic location on Broadway Street in San Marcos.

Hays County noted people must be at least 16 years old to get the shot, and if they’re younger than 18, they’ll need a parent or guardian to be with them.

People won’t need to bring anything, Hays County said, but they will still need to be able to return in three weeks for the second dose.

They can also arrange to receive a curbside shot with staff at the clinic when they arrive.