HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) – The Hays County Homelessness Coalition is gearing up to do its fifth point-in-time count, the annual survey to get a snapshot of homelessness in a community at a moment in time.

Since officials started to do the survey, the number has steadily risen. In 2020, the first year, surveyors counted 102 people without housing. In 2023, that number increased to 180. The 2024 point will happen on Thursday, Jan. 25.

“We have found more people every year,” said Nancy Heintz, a Hays County Homeless Coalition board member. “I think the reason it’s growing everywhere is because of the uncertainty [getting] livable wages for where they can live,” she continued. “Maybe other issues too, maybe more mental [and] physical challenges.”

Local municipalities across Texas conduct point-in-time counts to track and better understand homelessness over time. Hays County volunteers will also ask people they encounter to complete a short survey to better understand what is needed to provide more stable housing to these individuals.

“Homelessness is a very complex issue, and it requires very complex systems and coordination together to address these issues,” said Kaimi Mattila of the Hays County Mental Health Court.

After a count is completed, officials can then use the data to advocate for additional resources that have the potential to ameliorate problems elucidated in the survey.

“I think at least getting those data points is a way to start and an advocate for our community to be able to create a more fluid workflow and also secure more resources to address this issue comprehensively,” Mattila said.

If you would like to participate this year, the Homelessness Coalition of Hays County is still looking for volunteers. Registration and a list of positions needed can be found here.