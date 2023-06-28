KYLE, Texas (KXAN) – The Hays County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday said a man faces two felony charges after the county’s SWAT team was called out Sunday night.

According to HCSO, deputies went to a home on Running Bull Lane in Kyle on Sunday evening around 7:30 p.m. after getting reports of a man pointing a rifle at a woman.

HCSO said the attempts to get the man, who was later identified as Fabian Flores, 27, or the woman out of the home were unsuccessful so they called in the Hays County SWAT team around 8:25 p.m.

Flores was taken into custody at 10:50 p.m., according to HCSO. The woman was not hurt.

HCSO said Flores is charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

Fabian Flores (Courtesy: Hays County Sheriff’s Office)

If you have information regarding this investigation, Hays County asks you contact Detective Chase Fuller with the Hays County Sheriff’s Office at 512-393-7896 or chase.fuller@co.hays.tx.us. You can also contact Hays County Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-TIPS or you can submit your information online to Tip Line as well as submit a tip on the Hays County Sheriff’s Office App.