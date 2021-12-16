Hays County students use $27K grant to create adaptive toys for students with special needs, disabilities

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A nearly $30,000 grant that has been sitting dormant for two years is now being put to use.

Two years ago, Brooke Borreson, who is a teacher at Ralph Pfluger Elementary School in Buda, was granted $27,000 dollars in 2019 from Voya Financial, a retirement, investment and insurance company.

The teacher was granted the money to create adaptive toys for students with special needs and disabilities.

Due to COVID-19, the project and money were set aside. Now the team is rolling full steam ahead with a lot of gratitude.

Hays High School students adapted toys for Pfluger Elementary School Life Skills students. Teacher Brooke Borreson received a $27K grant to adapt toys. (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcomb)

“This means a lot to our kids, and it’s really special to show that these people really love our kids,” said Borreson, a speech-language pathologist.

In order to make this happen, senior engineering students at Hays High School engineered switch-adapted toys as part of their robotics and engineering classes.

In the future, Borreson hopes to expand the project by making toys not just for the classroom, but for multiple foundational learning classrooms across the district, possibly even introducing a lending library.