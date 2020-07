BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — The Hays County Sheriff’s Office has found a teenager who was reported missing early Sunday morning. He is safe, according to HCSO.

The 17-year-old was reported missing after leaving his home on Oak Hollow Lane in Buda at approximately 12:47 a.m. Sunday. Investigators were concerned because the teen has a serious medical condition that requires daily treatment, and he left home without his medication.