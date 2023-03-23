Suspect truck involved in theft of construction equipment in Kyle on Feb. 23 (Photo courtesy: Hays County Sheriff’s Office)

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Hays County authorities asked for the public’s help identifying two suspects who stole construction equipment from a Kyle business.

During the early morning hours of Feb. 13, two men entered a business on Rhode Road in Kyle and stole construction equipment, including a 2021 JLGT500 Boom Lift, along with a generator, according to the Hays County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect vehicle was a white Ford F250 or 350, four-door, long bed work truck. Surveillance captured it towing away a stolen boom lift, pictured below.

If you have information about this incident, identity of persons, whereabouts, etc., contact Detective Richard Lozano at 512-393-2125 or Richard.Lozano@co.hays.tx.us.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-8477 from anywhere in the U.S. or you can submit your information online to Tip Line: P3tips.com