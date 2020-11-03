Hays County Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide at Kyle convenience store

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — The Hays County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide they say happened Monday night in Kyle.

The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to the Poco Loco convenience store at 798 High Rd. in Kyle at 9:39 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

What began as an investigation for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon turned into a homicide, the sheriff’s office says, after they learned a juvenile male involved in the incident died at the hospital. The juvenile was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound, the sheriff’s office says.

The sheriff’s office did not have any information about potential suspects or if they have anyone in custody, but they said the investigation is ongoing and they’ll provide updates as they become available.

If anyone knows anything about the incident, they should call HCSO at 512-393-7896.