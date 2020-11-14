Hays County Sheriff’s Office investigating after woman asked store clerk to call 911 for help in note

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Hays County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in their investigation about a woman who handed a convenience store clerk a note to call 911 for help.

Around 2:50 a.m. Saturday, a sheriff’s office release said the woman went into the Valero located at 9435 Ranch Road 12 in Wimberley and passed a note to the clerk.

She is described as being five-feet-tall and thin with strawberry blonde or faded pink dyed hair. She has tattoos on both arms and was wearing a white blouse, white shorts and a white hat.

The woman then immediately left the business and is believed to have left in a white passenger vehicle. It is unknown what direction the vehicle, described as “box” looking, went in.

The store clerk recognized her as an occasional customer, and she is believed to possibly live somewhere in the area.

Anyone with information about the investigation or who may know who the woman is are asked to call the Hays County Sheriff’s Office at 512-393-7896 or email Detective Chase Fuller at chase.fuller@co.hays.tx.us.