Hays County Sheriff’s Office identifies man authorities shot following high-speed chase on I-35

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — Authorities identified the man accused of fleeing law enforcement and pulling a gun on officers, which led to officers firing at the suspect in an Oct. 19 incident.

Richard Pollock, 43, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading arrest with a motor vehicle — both felonies — along with a misdemeanor charge of unlawfully carrying a weapon following a high-speed chase on Interstate 35.

Authorities say Pollock was seen going north on I-35 “at a high rate of speed, weaving recklessly in and out of traffic,” and a Hays County Sheriff’s Deputy tried to stop him. Pollock failed to pull over and sped up, authorities say, and with the help of Buda police officers, deputies disabled his vehicle on South Loop 4 just outside Buda city limits.

Once his vehicle was disabled, authorities say Pollock showed a handgun and officers fired at him, hitting him. Pollock was taken to a hospital for treatment and was lodged in Hays County Jail on Tuesday, authorities say.

Records show Pollock is still in Hays County Jail, and is being held on a bond of $115,000.