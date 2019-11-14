Hays County Sheriff’s Office asking for help finding missing teen

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Hays County Sheriff’s office is asking for help finding a missing 15-year-old boy on Thursday.

The sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post that John Daius-Monsevais was reported missing from Kyle and was last seen in Austin. It said he hadn’t been home since Sept. 30.

Anyone with information is asked to notify law enforcement. You can email Detective Brian Wahlert at brian.wahlert@co.hays.tx.us. You can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously as well at 1-800-324-8477.