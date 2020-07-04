Hays County Sheriff’s Office asking for help finding 76-year-old man with cognitive impairment

James Leslie Bacon was last seen around noon on July 3 in the 1000 block of Flathead Dr. in Dripping Springs. (Photo: Hays County Sheriff’s Office)

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Hays County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a 76-year-old man diagnosed with a cognitive impairment. They believe his disappearance poses a threat to his health and safety.

James Leslie Bacon was last seen around noon on July 3 in the 1000 block of Flathead Dr. in Dripping Springs.

He is described as:

White male

5′ 10″

193 pounds

Gray hair

Brown eyes

He was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jean coveralls and brown cowboy boots. He is missing the top row of his teeth.

His phone was pinged Saturday at 10:45 a.m. in Jeanerette, Iberia Parish Louisiana. He is driving a gray 2017 Nissan Titan with Texas License plate KBR4991.

A Silver Alert has been issued for him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hays County Sheriff’s Office at 512-393-7896.