Hays County Sheriff deputies search for burglary suspect in Dripping Springs

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — The Hays County Sheriff’s Office has two burglary suspects in custody, but are looking for a third man in Dripping Springs on Sunday afternoon.

HCSO described the suspect as a slender white man with black pants and a black sleeveless shirt with red letters/numbers. He has also been seen shirtless, according to a post on Facebook.

HCSO said they were originally searching for a suspect who ran away from deputies.

The search is primarily focused in Dripping Springs. HCSO is asking you to call the sheriff’s office at 512-393-7896 if you see anything suspicious.