Hays County Sheriff deputies search for burglary suspect in Dripping Springs

Hays
Posted: / Updated:
Hays County Sheriff's Office

Photo: KXAN

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — The Hays County Sheriff’s Office has two burglary suspects in custody, but are looking for a third man in Dripping Springs on Sunday afternoon.

HCSO described the suspect as a slender white man with black pants and a black sleeveless shirt with red letters/numbers. He has also been seen shirtless, according to a post on Facebook.

HCSO said they were originally searching for a suspect who ran away from deputies.

The search is primarily focused in Dripping Springs. HCSO is asking you to call the sheriff’s office at 512-393-7896 if you see anything suspicious.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Oklahoma High School Scores

Don't Miss